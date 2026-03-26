Board of Aegis Vopak approves sale of 10% stake in Aegis Terminal (Pipavav)

At meeting held on 26 March 2026

The board of Aegis Vopak Terminals (AVTL) at its meetings held on 26 March 2026 has approved the following:

- Proposed sale of 10% of the equity stake i.e 5000 equity shares of Rs 10/- of Aegis Terminal (Pipavav) (ATPL), its subsidiary company to Itochu Corporation for an aggregate consideration of Rs 80.32 crore. On completion of sale of shares, AVTL will continue to hold 86% of equity stake i.e. 43,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- in ATPL.

- Assignment of rights to acquire specialised storage terminal for Ammonia at Pipavav Port to ATPL. This bears reference to the company's earlier disclosure dated 19 June 2025, wherein the Company had entered into a Framework Agreement with Aegis Logistics (ALL), one of the promoter Company, for acquiring specialised storage terminal for Ammonia at Pipavav Port with a static capacity of 36,000 MT constructed and developed by ALL. Subsequently, the Company has proposed to assign the rights to acquire the said specialised storage terminal for Ammonia at Pipavav Port to ATPL. Subsequently, upon completion of the project, Business Transfer Agreement will be executed between ATPL and ALL.