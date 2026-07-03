Board of Arvind approves fund raising up to Rs 600 cr via equity issuance

At meeting held on 03 July 2026

The board of Arvind at its meeting held on 03 July 2026 has approved the raising of fund by way of issuance of equity shares of face value Rs 10 each (Equity Shares), and/or any instrument or security including convertible/ redeemable preference shares, fully/partially convertible debentures or by way of a composite issue of non-convertible debentures along with warrants, issue of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs), American Depository Receipts (ADRs), Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) or any other eligible securities, or any combination through permissible modes, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs.600 crore or an equivalent amount thereof by way of one or more qualified institutional placement or any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof.