At meeting held on 14 August 2026

The board of Ashok Leyland at its meeting held on 14 August 2026 has approved the following:

- Investments up to a sum not exceeding GBP 25 million (approximately to Rs 325 crore) in Optare Plc. UK, subsidiary, as equity in one or more tranches.

- Investments up to a sum not exceeding Rs 500 crore in equity shares of Hinduja Housing Finance, a step-down subsidiary of the Company, by way of secondary purchase of shares from Hinduja Leyland Finance, a material subsidiary, in one or more tranches.