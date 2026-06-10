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Board of Astra Microwave Products approves scheme of arrangement

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Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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At meeting held on 10 June 2026

The board of Astra Microwave Products (AMPL) at its meeting held on 10 June 2026 has approved scheme of arrangement between AMPL and its wholly owned subsidiary Astra Space Technologies (ASTPL / Resulting Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors.

The said scheme involves demerger of Space, Meteorology and Hydrology Business (as defined in the Scheme) from AMPL into ASTPL on a going concern basis. ASTPL will issue shares to AMPL shareholders based on a determined share ratio, and the transaction will be carried out as a going concern in compliance with applicable laws and tax provisions.

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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