At meeting held on 07 March 2025

The Board of AU Small Finance Bank at its meeting held on 07 March 2025 has approved issuance of Unsecured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Subordinated, Non-Convertible Lower Tier II Bonds in the nature of Non-Convertible Debentures categorized as Tier II Capital for an amount aggregating up to Rs. 1,500 crore.

