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Board of AXISCADES Technologies approves transfer of its aerospace-related engineering services to Akkodis Group

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Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 7:16 PM IST
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At meeting held on 12 June 2026

The board of AXISCADES Technologies at its meeting held on 12 June 2026 has approved the transfer of the business comprising the provision of Engineering Services' in the Aerospace industry (Transferring Business) by the Company, its branches in Germany (German Branch) and France (France Branch), and its subsidiaries namely, Cades Studec Technologies (India) (CSTI), AXISCADES GmbH (ATL Germany), AXISCADES UK (ATL UK), AXISCADES Technology Canada Inc. (ATL Canada) and AXISCADES Inc (ATL US) to Akkodis Group AG and its subsidiary Akkodis India (Proposed Transaction).

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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