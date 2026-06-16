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Board of Bandhan Bank approves sale of identified NPA portfolio to ARC

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Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
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On 15 June 2026

The board of Bandhan Bank on 15 June 2026 has approved the proposal for sale of identified Non-Performing Assets (NPA) with more than 180 Days Past Due (DPD), pertaining to the Housing Finance Portfolio of the Bank, having principal outstanding amounting to Rs. 303.74 crore, as on 31 May 2026, through a bidding process with Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARC). The Bank shall go for bidding as per Swiss Challenge method for sale of the aforesaid NPA portfolio.

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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