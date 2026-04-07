Board of BLUECLOUDS approves acquisition of Global Impx Inc.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the acquisition of 100% of Global Impx Inc. (GIX), a U.S.-based energy and digital infrastructure platform, through an all-share transaction. The acquisition marks a significant strategic step in the company's evolution into a technology enabled infrastructure company operating at the convergence of AI, clean energy, and digital infrastructure.
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