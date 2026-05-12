Board of Borosil Renewables approves fund raising of up to Rs 750 cr

At meeting held on 12 May 2026

The board of Borosil Renewables at its meeting held on 12 May 2026 has approved the proposal for seeking approval of the shareholders by way of an enabling resolution at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, authorising the Board to raise funds, as and when required, up to an amount of Rs. 750 crore, using such modes as the Board may deem fit including but not limited to (a) Further public offer (b) issuance of American Depository Receipts or Global Depository Receipts (c) issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (d) Qualified institutions placement or any combination thereof.