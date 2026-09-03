Board of Canara Bank approves raising USD 2,000M through Senior Notes issuance

At meeting held on 03 September 2026

The board of Canara Bank at its meeting held on 03 September 2026 has approved raising of foreign currency funds through issuance of Senior Unsecured Foreign Currency Bonds (Fixed Rated / Floating Rated) upto USD 2,000 Mn in the International market under the existing USD 3 Bn Medium Term Note (MTN) Programme through IBU Gift City Branch, Gandhinagar, or any other Overseas Branch.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News