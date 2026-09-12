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Board of Ceigall India approves acquisition of project SPV and investment in JV

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Last Updated : Sep 12 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
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At meeting held on 11 September 2026

The board of Ceigall India at its meeting held on 11 September 2026 has approved signing of share purchase Agreement for acquisition of 100 % shares of project SPV - Jam Khambhaliya Jamnagar Power Transmission (JKJTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Power Development and Consultancy (REC).

The board also approved investment by way of subscription 49% equity in the Joint Venture Company (proposed to be incorporated).

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First Published: Sep 12 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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