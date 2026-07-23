Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Cipla approves change in senior management

At meeting held on 23 July 2026

The board of Cipla at its meeting held on 23 July 2026 has approved the following:

Transition of Ashish Adukia, Global Chief Financial Officer, to internal business leadership role. Consequent to such transition, Ashish Adukia has relinquished the position as the Global Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company with effect from close of business hours of 23 July 2026.

Appointment of Dinesh Jain, Chief - Corporate Finance, as Global Chief Financial Officer and KMP with effect from 24 July 2026.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Infosys grants 9,836 RSUs

Infosys appoints Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO Designate

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit rises 66.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Alna Trading & Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story