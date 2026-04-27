At meeting held on 27 April 2026

The board of Cohance Lifesciences at its meeting held on 27 April 2026 has approved the following:

Noted the resignation of Vivek Sharma (DIN 08559495), as Executive Chairman and director of the Company with effect from 30 April 2026.

Approved the appointment of Umang Vohra as Additional Director, designated as Chairman, and Group Chief Executive Officer with effect from 01 May 2026 and 20 May 2026 respectively.