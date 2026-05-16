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Board of Craftsman Automation approves fund raising up to Rs 2,000 cr

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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At meeting held on 16 May 2026

The board of Craftsman Automation at its meeting held on 16 May 2026 has approved raising of fund up to Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches, by way of issuance of equity shares and/or any other eligible securities including but not limited to further public offer, debt, preferential allotment, rights issue, American depository receipts, global depository receipts, private placement, qualified institutions placement, or any other permissible method or combination thereof.

The proceeds from the said proposed fund raise are intended to be utilized, inter-alia, towards repayment/ pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by our Company.

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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