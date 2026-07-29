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Board of Deccan Gold Mines to consider fund raising options

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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On 07 August 2026

The board of Deccan Gold Mines will meet on 07 August 2026 to approve proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares, optionally or compulsorily convertible securities, convertible warrants through preferential issue/ private placement subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the company.

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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