Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Fredun Pharmaceuticals approves bonus issue of 2:1

Board of Fredun Pharmaceuticals approves bonus issue of 2:1

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 7:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

At meeting held on 25 May 2026

The board of Fredun Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on May 25, 2026, wherein the audited financial results for Q4 and FY26 were approved, has recommended the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1, i.e. 2 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for every 1 existing equity share of Rs 10 each, to eligible shareholders and warrant holders as on the record date, subject to shareholder approval.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kalpataru bags redevelopment project in Kandivali East, Mumbai

HDFC Life Insurance Company allots 1.31 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Insolation Energy allots 54,750 equity shares under ESOP

JSW Steel, Bharatia and Carbon Iceland International signs strategic MoU

NIBE inaugurates state-of-the-art Defence Manufacturing Complex in Shirdi

First Published: May 25 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story