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Board of HFCL approves fund raising up to Rs 555 cr via warrants

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Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
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At meeting held on 25 March 2026

The board of HFCL at its meeting held on 25 March 2026 has approved raising of funds through issuance of up to 7,50,00,000 warrants convertible into equity shares at an issue of Rs 74 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 555 crore.

The proposed fund raise is aimed at strengthening the Company's balance sheet and enhancing financial flexibility as HFCL enters a phase of accelerated growth and strategic investments.

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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