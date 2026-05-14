Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of HFCL approves setting up defence manufacturing unit

Board of HFCL approves setting up defence manufacturing unit

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

At meeting held on 14 May 2026

The board of HFCL at its meeting held on 14 May 2026 has approved the establishment of a defence manufacturing facility for manufacture of Multi-Mode Hand Grenade (MMHG) and similar other products in Sri Satya Sai District of the State of Andhra Pradesh (Defence Facility) at a total initial capital outlay of Rs 230 crore.

This initiative forms part of HFCL's long-term strategic expansion into high-value defence manufacturing, aligned with India's national objective of achieving self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta) in defence production.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gulshan Polyols receives allocation for supply of ethanol to OMCs under EBPP

Sugar stocks slide after Centre bans exports till September 2026

Volumes soar at Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd counter

CARE Ratings climbs after Q4 PAT climbs 24% YoY

Bagmane Prime Office REIT lists at premium

First Published: May 14 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story