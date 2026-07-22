Board of HFCL approves setting up manufacturing facility for Data Center Connectivity Products

At meeting held on 22 July 2026

The board of HFCL at its meeting held on 22 July 2026 has approved the setting up of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for Data Center Connectivity Products with a capacity of 2,70,000 assemblies per annum at an estimated capital outlay of Rs 215 crore. The decision has been taken in view of the significant growth in global demand for data center connectivity products, driven by the rapid deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI), hyperscale data centers, cloud computing, high-performance computing and high-speed networking infrastructure. This structural shift is accelerating the demand for next-generation high-density optical connectivity solutions, thereby creating substantial business opportunities for the Company in both domestic and international markets.

The proposed manufacturing facility will manufacture advanced data center connectivity products, including Miniature Multi-Fiber (MMC) and Super High-Density Multi-Fiber Termination (SNMT) assemblies, which are widely used in high-speed data center and AI infrastructure.