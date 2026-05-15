Board of IRB Infra approves to continue manage project SPVs of IRB InvIT Fund

At meeting held on 15 May 2026

The board of IRB Infrastructure Developers at its meeting held on 15 May 2026 has inter-alia, approved to continue to act as the Project Manager, in accordance with the SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014, as amended (SEBI InvIT Regulations), to provide operation and maintenance works to each of IRB Jaipur Deoli Tollway, IRB Pathankot Amritsar Toll Road and IRB Talegaon Amravati Tollway (collectively referred as Project SPVs), project SPVs of IRB InvIT Fund (Public InvIT) in connection with implementation of their respective projects, with effect from end of the tenure of the concession period of the respective Project SPVs i.e., from 01 April 2030 until the end of the concession period of the respective Project SPVs.