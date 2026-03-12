Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals approves shares buyback of Rs 40 cr

Board of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals approves shares buyback of Rs 40 cr

Image
Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 7:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

At meeting held on 12 March 2026

The Board of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on 12 March 2026 approved a proposal to buyback up to 16,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the company at a price of Rs 250 per equity shares (a premium of through Tender Offer method, subject to shareholders approval. This represents 2.4% of the total equity shares of the Company and 7.3% of the non-promoter shareholding of the company. The proposed buyback will be undertaken for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 40 crore, representing ~18.4% of the company's total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves based on the latest audited financial statements as of 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zydus to launch CGM devices with AI-intelligence powered insights

Raymond Realty launches life-style focused 9-acre residential development in Thane

TVS Motor launches its most accessible entry point EV - TVS Orbiter V1 with BaaS

KNR Constructions bags project worth Rs 50 cr

Va Tech Wabag secures work order for refurbishment and upgradation of TTRO plant

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story