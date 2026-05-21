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Board of Juniper Hotels approves acquisition of Juniper Hospitality Assets

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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At meeting held on 21 May 2026

The board of Juniper Hotels at its meeting held on 21 May 2026, has approved the acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of Juniper Hospitality Assets (JHAPL) from its existing shareholders. Consequent upon the above approval, the company shall enter into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with JHAPL and its existing shareholders to give effect to the acquisition. Upon completion of the acquisition of the Sale Shares, JHAPL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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