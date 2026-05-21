Board of Juniper Hotels approves acquisition of Juniper Hospitality Assets

At meeting held on 21 May 2026

The board of Juniper Hotels at its meeting held on 21 May 2026, has approved the acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of Juniper Hospitality Assets (JHAPL) from its existing shareholders. Consequent upon the above approval, the company shall enter into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with JHAPL and its existing shareholders to give effect to the acquisition. Upon completion of the acquisition of the Sale Shares, JHAPL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.