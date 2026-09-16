Board of Juniper Hotels approves acquisition of Novotel Imagicaa, Khopoli

At meeting held on 16 September 2026

The board of Juniper Hotels at its meeting held today, 16 September 2026, has inter alia, approved the following:

1. Proposal for acquisition of the operating hotel, Novotel Imagicaa, located in Khopoli strategically in close proximity to Mumbai, Maharashtra, for an aggregate lump-sum purchase consideration of Rs. 248 crore.

2. Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in relation to the aforesaid acquisition, to be entered between Juniper Hotels and Imagicaaworld Entertainment.