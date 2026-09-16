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Board of Juniper Hotels approves acquisition of Novotel Imagicaa, Khopoli

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Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
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At meeting held on 16 September 2026

The board of Juniper Hotels at its meeting held today, 16 September 2026, has inter alia, approved the following:

1. Proposal for acquisition of the operating hotel, Novotel Imagicaa, located in Khopoli strategically in close proximity to Mumbai, Maharashtra, for an aggregate lump-sum purchase consideration of Rs. 248 crore.

2. Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in relation to the aforesaid acquisition, to be entered between Juniper Hotels and Imagicaaworld Entertainment.

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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