Board of Man Industries (India) notes acquisition of National Pipe Company

At meeting held on 21 May 2026

The board of Man Industries (India) at their meeting held on 21 May 2026, inter alia, considered and took note of the completion of the transaction in relation to acquisition of 100% equity stake in National Pipe Company (NPC), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at a total cost of approx. USD 102 Million (Rs 1,000 crore), by Man International Steel Industries Company (MISIC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

NPC is one of the established API manufacturers of HSAW and LSAW pipes in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. NPC caters to oil & gas pipelines, water transmission, infrastructure and industrial projects and serves reputed customers including Saudi Aramco, Saudi Water Authority (SWA), Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), Water Transmission & Technologies Co. (WTTCO), KOC (Kuwait), Qatar Petroleum and leading global EPC contractors including McDermott, L&T, SAIPEM, Subsea7, Hyundai E&C and others.