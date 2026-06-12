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board of Meesho approves acquisition of Kirana Club and its subsidiary

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Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
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At meeting held on 12 June 2026

The board of Meesho at its meeting held on 12 June 2026, has considered and approved the acquisition of 100% of share capital of Kirana Club, a company incorporated under the laws of Singapore, and 0.41% of the share capital of Retail Pulse Labs (RPLPL), an existing subsidiary of Kirana Club incorporated under the laws of India, from the identified selling shareholders, for an aggregate consideration amounting to Rs. 202.08 crore in three tranches.

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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