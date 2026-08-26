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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Mold-Tek Packaging appoints directors

At meeting held on 26 August 2026

The board of Mold-Tek Packaging at its meeting held on 26 August 2026 has approved the appointment of Rana Pratap Janumahanti (DIN: 07843334) as Director- Marketing and Strategy (Whole Time Director) of the Company, subject to approval of the members of the Company.

The board also approved the appointment of Chintamaneni Vasant Kumar Roy (DIN: 01102102) as an Additional Director and as a Non-Executive Independent Director for a period of five consecutive years effective from 26 August 2026.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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