Board of NAVA approves incorporation of two WoS in GIFT City IFSC

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
At board meeting held on 10 March 2026

The board of NAVA at its meeting held on 10 March 2026 has approved the incorporation of two (2) wholly owned subsidiaries (WoS) of the Company in GIFT City IFSC, Gujarat. The proposed names of the two subsidiaries are Nava Agrivest IFSC and Nava Holdings IFSC. Both the companies will act as investment holding companies dedicated for investments into commercial agriculture and other group businesses other than commercial agriculture respectively.

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

