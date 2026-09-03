Board of Persistent Systems approves fund raising up USD 1,250M

At meeting held on 03 September 2026

The board of Persistent Systems at its meeting held on 03 September 2026 has approved the following proposals:

a. Alteration of the Articles of Association of the Company by amending the Article 12 in relation to Further Issue of Shares', subject to the approval of Members of the Company and such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required; and

b. Long term Debt Financing including but not limited to External Commercial Borrowing (ECB), Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs), and other similar instruments or any combination thereof in accordance with the applicable laws, for an aggregate amount not exceeding USD 1,250 million (USD One Billion Two Hundred and Fifty Million only), in one or more tranches, subject to the approval of Members of the Company and such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required; and

c. Fund raising of an amount not exceeding USD 450 million (USD Four Hundred and Fifty Million) may be considered for issuance through securities or eligible instruments including equity shares, debt securities convertible into equities, or any other securities convertible into equity shares or a combination of such securities; through Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB), Preferential Issue, Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), or any other permissible mode or any combination thereof in accordance with the applicable laws, in one or more tranches, subject to the approval of Members of the Company and such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required; and d. The combination of the financing options mentioned in Items No. (b) and (c) above, will not exceed USD 1,250 million (USD One Billion Two Hundred and Fifty Million only).