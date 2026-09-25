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Board of Prism Johnson approves investment of Rs 40 cr in KUS Renewable

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Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
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At meeting held on 25 September 2026

The board of Prism Johnson at its meeting held on 25 September 2026 has approved an investment not exceeding Rs 40 crore in equity and /or redeemable preference shares of KUS Renewable (KUS).

KUS is a Special Purpose Vehicle incorporated by Purvah Green Power (PGPPL), which is a subsidiary of Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC).

KUS will set up a 49.5 MW captive wind power project to supply dedicated renewable power to the cement plant of the Company located at Satna, Madhya Pradesh on the terms and conditions of the power purchase agreement proposed to be entered into between the company and KUS. This will further integrate sustainability initiatives of the company with operational excellence by increasing renewable energy utilisation, improving energy efficiency, and enhancing resource optimisation, thereby meeting its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets.

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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