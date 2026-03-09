Board of R R Financial approves conversion of RR Insurance Brokers into unlisted public limited company

At meeting held on 09 March 2026

The board of R R Financial Consultants at its meeting held on 9 March 2026 has approved the conversion of its material subsidiary RR Insurance Brokers from a Private Limited Company into an Unlisted Public Limited Company. Upon completion of the conversion process, the name of the subsidiary will be changed from RR Insurance Brokers Private Limited to RR Insurance Brokers Limited.

