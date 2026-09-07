Board of RBL Bank approves fund raising up to USD 1B under EMTN programme

At meeting held on 07 September 2026

The board of RBL Bank at its meeting held on 07 September 2026 has approved the following:

to establish a Euro Medium Term Note Programme (EMTN Programme) in accordance with Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act, 1933, subject to such regulatory, statutory and other approval(s), as may be required in this regard; to enable issuance of foreign currency bonds / notes / any other debt securities (Securities) up to US $1,000,000,000 (USD one billion) in the future, from time to time, through one or more transactions, subject to the market conditions and regulatory compliances, for raising of funds through permissible modes under the EMTN Programme, as per the applicable laws; and to delegate certain powers and authorities to the Borrowing Committee of the Bank to decide and undertake all the necessary actions in connection with the EMTN Programme and issuance of the Securities.