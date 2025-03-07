Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of REC approves revision in market borrowing programme

Board of REC approves revision in market borrowing programme

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 07 March 2025

The Board of REC at its meeting held on 07 March 2025 has approved the revision in Market Borrowing Programme of the Company under different debt segments with interchangeability amongst various instruments including Bonds/ Debentures, Term Loans, External Commercial Borrowings, Commercial Papers etc. on private/ public placement basis from Rs 1,60,000 crore to Rs 1,80,000 crore for financial year 2024-25. The funds under the said revised market borrowing programme will be raised, from time to time, during the financial year 2024-25

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

