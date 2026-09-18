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Board of Rossell Techsys approves preferential allotment of 25.72 lakh shares

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Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
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At meeting held on 18 September 2026

The board of Rossell Techsys at its meeting held on 18 September 2026 has approved issuance of 25,72,898 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at an issue price of Rs 1,166 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 1,164 per equity share), for cash consideration aggregating to Rs 299.99 crore by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis to SBI Mutual Fund & SBI Optimal Equity Fund as detailed below:

Proposed Allottee Category Shares Allotted % shareholding Cash consideration (Rs cr) SBI Mutual Fund Non Promoter QIB 2315609 5.75% 270.00 SBI Optimal Equity Fund Non Promoter QIB 257289 0.64% 29.99 Total 2572898 6.39% 299.99

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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