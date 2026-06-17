Board of Samvardhana Motherson approves acquisition of majority stake in Chinese entity

At meeting held on 17 June 2026

The Board of Directors of Samvardhana Motherson International at its meeting held on 17 June 2026 has, inter-alia, considered and approved the acquisition by SMR Automotive (Langfang) Co., (SMR Langfang), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, of controlling stake in Shenzhen Autocruis Technology Co., (Target), a company incorporated under the laws of the People's Republic of China, via a primary capital increase (subscription of fresh equity) of CNY 153.3 million (equivalent to approximately USD 22.6 million) for a 64.76% equity stake on a fully diluted basis.

Post completion of the aforementioned initial acquisition of 64.76% equity of Target, the Target will undertake buy-back of its equity and subject to its successful completion, SMR Langfang will hold 67.78% of equity share capital of Target.