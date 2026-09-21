Board of Samvardhana Motherson International approves acquisition of 50.1% stake in Rotary Connectors

At meeting held on 21 September 2026

The board of Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) at its meeting held today, i.e. on 21 September 2026 has, inter alia, considered and approved the purchase by Samvardhana Motherson Adsys Tech (SMAST), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, of 50.1% equity stake in Rotary Connectors (RCPL) from existing shareholders of RCPL, subject to satisfactory completion of conditions precedent.

Post completion of the afore-mentioned transaction, SMAST will hold 50.1% of equity share capital of RCPL and thereupon, RCPL will become an indirect subsidiary of SAMIL. The promoters of RCPL will continue to hold 49.9% equity stake in RCPL.