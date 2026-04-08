Board of Shriram Finance allots 47.11 cr equity shares to MUFG Bank

The board of Shriram Finance at its meeting held on 08 April 2026 has approved the allotment of 47,11,21,055 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs.2/- each fully paid-up of the company at an issue price of Rs.840.93 per equity share (including a premium of Rs.838.93 per equity share) aggregating to Rs.3,96,17,98,28,781.15 by way of a preferential issue on a private placement basis to MUFG Bank in terms of the Investment Agreement dated 19 December 2025 executed between, among others, the Company and MUFG Bank.

Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs.3,76,31,30,742/- comprising of 188,15,65,371 equity shares of Rs.2/- each fully paid up to Rs.4,70,53,72,852/- comprising of 235,26,86,426 equity shares of Rs.2/- each fully paid up.