Board of Sudarshan approves acquisition of 9.50% stake in MedTherapy Biotechnology Inc.

The board of Sudarshan Pharma Industries at their meeting held on 5 September 2026, inter-alia, approved to acquire 24,23,675.64 equity shares of common stock, par value US$0.0001 per share of MedTherapy Biotechnology Inc., a corporation incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware, equivalent to 9.50% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company.

Hemal Mehta (Chairman & Managing Director) and Sachin Mehta (Joint Managing Director), promoters of the company, shall acquire 3,82,685.63 equity shares of Common Stock, par value US$0.0001 per share of MedTherapy Biotechnology Inc., equivalent to 1.50% each of the issued and outstanding share capital of the company.