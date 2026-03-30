Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Sundaram Clayton approves change in Chairman

At meeting held on 27 March 2026

The board of Sundaram Clayton at its meeting held on 27 March 2026 has accepted the following change directorate:

Gopalan stepped down from his position as Chairman of the Company with immediate effect and will continue as Non - Executive Independent Director of the Company.

Consequent upon R Gopalan, stepping down as Chairman of the Company, Mr Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus and Managing Director was re-designated as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company with immediate effect.

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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