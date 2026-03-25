Board of TeleCanor Global approves exploring development of industrial park

At meeting held on 25 March 2026

The board of TeleCanor Global at its meeting held on 25 March 2026 has approved exploring the development of an industrial park project on a land parcel admeasuring approximately 72 acres owned by the Company, situated in Rambilli Mandal, Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh, in a short distance from the proposed Google AI hub. The proposed project is aligned with the Company's strategy to explore value creation opportunities from its existing land assets and to diversify its business operations over the long term.

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