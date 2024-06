The Board of Titan Company has approved the appointment of N.S Raghavan, currently serving as the Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of Eyecare Division of the Company, as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EyeCare Division.

Saumen Bhaumik, currently the CEO of EyeCare Division of the Company will take over the position of Managing Director of CaratLane Trading (CaratLane), Subsidiary of the Company where Titan holds 99.99%.

The transition of these roles will be completed on or before 1 October 2024.

