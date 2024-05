At meeting held on 13 May 2024

The Board of Tube Investments of India at its meeting held on 13 May 2024 has approved long-term borrowing up to Rs. 350 crore by way of term loan and/or by way of issue of privately placed secured non-convertible debentures, in one or more tranches, if required, to meet the Company's fund requirements for FY 2024-25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel