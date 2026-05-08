Board of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank approves fund raising up to Rs 2,000 cr via equity route

At meeting held on 08 May 2026

The board of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank at its meeting held on 08 May 2026 has approved raising of funds up to Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches and/or one or more issuances simultaneously or otherwise, by way of an issue of fully paid-up equity shares, through one or more permissible modes, including but not limited to preferential issue(s), private placement(s), qualified institutions placement(s) and/or any combination thereof or any other method.