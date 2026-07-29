Board of V-Guard Industries appoints Mithun K Chittilappilly as Chairperson

At meeting held on 29 July 2026

The board of V-Guard Industries at its meeting held on 29 July 2026 has approved change in directorate as under:

The second and final term of Radha Unni, Chairperson and Independent Director will conclude on 26 September 2026. Accordingly, the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Mithun K Chittilappilly (DIN: 00027610), Managing Director as Chairperson of the Board w.e.f. 27 September 2026.