Board of V I P Industries approves fund raising up to Rs 500 cr

At meeting held on 18 September 2026

The board of V I P Industries at its meeting held on 18 September 2026 has approved the proposal for raising funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore during FY 2026-27, in one or more tranches.

The funds may be raised through the issuance of equity shares having a face value of Rs 2 each and/or debt securities, convertible securities, depository receipts (ADR/GDR), FCCBs, warrants, preference shares or other eligible securities or any other financial instrument (hereinafter referred to as securities).