Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Welspun Living approves change in senior management

Board of Welspun Living approves change in senior management

Image
Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

At meeting held on 19 March 2026

The board of Welspun Living at its meeting held on 19 March 2026 has accepted the resignation of Rajesh Jain as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and the member of the Senior Management Team, effective close of business hours on 31 March 2026. The Board also approved the appointment of Sonia Sharma as Vice President - Human Resource effective 01 April 2026. She will also be a part of Senior Management Team.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Welspun Living board approves increase in capex for transmission of RE power to Anjar facility

Board of Welspun Living approves acquisition of stake in Welspun Corporate Services

Patel Engineering receives LoA for Renuka Ji Dam Project (Package-1)

Texmaco Rail & Engineering secures work order of Rs 51.45 cr from North Eastern Railway

Dodla Dairy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story