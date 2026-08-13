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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Zuari Industries approves acquisition of stake in Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings and Zuari Agro Chemicals

Board of Zuari Industries approves acquisition of stake in Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings and Zuari Agro Chemicals

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:58 PM IST
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At meeting held on 13 August 2026

The board of Zuari Industries at its meeting held on 13 August 2026 has approved the acquisition of equity shares of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings aggregating up to an amount of Rs. 150 crore one or more tranches from Zuari International, a wholly- owned subsidiary of the company.

The board also approved the acquisition of equity shares of Zuari Agro Chemicals aggregating up to an amount of Rs. 30 crore in one or more tranches from Zuari Management Services, a wholly- owned subsidiary of the company.

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

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