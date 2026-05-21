Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 121.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.42% to Rs 588.02 crore

Net profit of Bodal Chemicals rose 121.10% to Rs 32.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.42% to Rs 588.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 450.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 158.54% to Rs 47.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.09% to Rs 2012.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1748.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.