Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 218.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 56.11% to Rs 709.04 crore

Net profit of Bodal Chemicals rose 218.78% to Rs 30.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 56.11% to Rs 709.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 454.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.709.04454.209.7210.4856.5230.0339.1212.5230.389.53

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