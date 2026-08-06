Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 218.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 56.11% to Rs 709.04 croreNet profit of Bodal Chemicals rose 218.78% to Rs 30.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 56.11% to Rs 709.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 454.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales709.04454.20 56 OPM %9.7210.48 -PBDT56.5230.03 88 PBT39.1212.52 212 NP30.389.53 219
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