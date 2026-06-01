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Bodhi Tree Multimedia consolidated net profit declines 15.77% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 11:18 AM IST
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Sales decline 13.06% to Rs 34.96 crore

Net profit of Bodhi Tree Multimedia declined 15.77% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.06% to Rs 34.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.74% to Rs 6.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.63% to Rs 115.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales34.9640.21 -13 115.5089.10 30 OPM %13.8711.79 -12.2410.12 - PBDT4.893.08 59 13.717.64 79 PBT3.193.00 6 11.207.31 53 NP1.872.22 -16 6.384.88 31

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

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