Bodhi Tree Multimedia consolidated net profit rises 46.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 66.11% to Rs 30.10 crore

Net profit of Bodhi Tree Multimedia rose 46.51% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 66.11% to Rs 30.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.30.1018.128.607.012.720.701.800.620.630.43

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